Flood warning issued for areas along Platte River

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for areas along the Platte River from Fremont to Ashland.

Ice jams obstructing water flow along the river caused flooding Saturday morning in Fremont and areas immediately downstream. The weather service said the water was starting to recede, but continued to urge caution in the area.

The warning includes areas along the river in Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy and Saunders counties and is set to expire Saturday afternoon, though it could be extended.

The pulse of water was at Valley as of 11 a.m. and continuing to move downstream.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

