Flood surges to lead as rural counties report final results in special election

Updated 9:35 p.m.:

Mike Flood held a 300-vote lead with all votes in from six largely-rural counties in the 10 counties comprising Nebraska's 1st congressional district.

Flood led Patty Pansing Brooks 35,079-34,728 with lots of votes still to be reported from Lincoln, Bellevue, Fremont, Norfolk and Columbus.

Updated 9:20 p.m.:

Patty Pansing Brooks held a narrow 300-vote lead over Mike Flood in Tuesday's closely watched special election.

The latest numbers include the first batch of results from ballots cast Tuesday in Lancaster County. Of those same-day ballots recorded, Pansing Brooks was running ahead of Flood by a 55%-45% margin. In early votes cast in Lancaster County, Pansing Brooks led by a 62%-38% margin.

The latest overall totals:

Pansing Brooks 34,606

Flood 34,303

Earlier story:

Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln looking to dislodge the Republican stranglehold on the 1st District House seat, emerged with the early lead in Tuesday's closely watched special election.

Vote totals available at 8:50 p.m. appeared to include all early ballots filled out and turned in prior to other voters heading to the polls on Tuesday. Pansing Brooks led with 26,096 votes, or 52.7%, to 23,442 votes for Mike Flood.

Both candidates are sitting state senators.

Historically, early votes favor Democrats, and the vast majority of the early ballots reported at 8:50 p.m. -- 30,443 of 49,538 -- were cast in Pansing Brook's home county of Lancaster.

Flood, her opponent, is from Norfolk.

The 1st District is composed of 10 eastern Nebraska counties, including Lancaster County, along with portions of two others.

The rare 1st District special election — the first since 1951 — will fill the unexpired term of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in March following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

In an odd twist of fate, Fortenberry was sentenced to two years of probation by a federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday, avoiding a potential prison term.

Democrats have not won a 1st District House seat since 1964; since then, it's been 28 straight Republican victories. Republicans hold a voter registration advantage over Democrats that exceeds 94,000.

Tuesday's winner will serve the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term with Flood and Pansing Brooks squaring off again less than five months from now in the Nov. 8 general election in a contest to fill a two-year term beginning in January.

The two candidates won party nominations for the November election from voters in the May 10 primary election.

Party leaders chose them to square off in Tuesday's special election.

