Flood says he wants to be 'voice for Lincoln' in Congress

Although he would not have been a candidate for the 1st District House seat if Rep. Jeff Fortenberry were not under federal indictment, Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk told a Lincoln radio audience he is seeking the Republican nomination now to help accomplish progress for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

"I want to be part of something where things happen," Flood said during an interview on KLIN-AM. "I do have a reputation for getting things done."

"I want to be a voice for the City of Lincoln," he said, helping Lincoln continue the accomplish the "exciting change" that has come to the city with development of the Haymarket, attraction of startup companies and development of Nebraska Innovation Campus, which he said he assisted as a state senator.

"I could be a fresh start with a lot of energy," he said. "I understand Lincoln's priorities."

Fortenberry, a former Lincoln city councilman, is currently under federal indictment in California for allegedly lying to federal agents about an illegal foreign campaign contribution that was funneled into his 2016 re-election campaign.