Flood says he wants to be 'voice for Lincoln' in Congress

Although he would not have been a candidate for the 1st District House seat if Rep. Jeff Fortenberry were not under federal indictment, Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk told a Lincoln radio audience he is seeking the Republican nomination now to help accomplish progress for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.
"I want to be part of something where things happen," Flood said during an interview on KLIN-AM. "I do have a reputation for getting things done."
"I want to be a voice for the City of Lincoln," he said, helping Lincoln continue the accomplish the "exciting change" that has come to the city with development of the Haymarket, attraction of startup companies and development of Nebraska Innovation Campus, which he said he assisted as a state senator.
"I could be a fresh start with a lot of energy," he said. "I understand Lincoln's priorities."
Fortenberry, a former Lincoln city councilman, is currently under federal indictment in California for allegedly lying to federal agents about an illegal foreign campaign contribution that was funneled into his 2016 re-election campaign.
"If his attention is focused on a courtroom in California," Flood said, that could place the 1st District seat at risk for Republicans.
"This is where his attention is right now and should be," Flood said. "I am ready to engage full-time."
Flood said "we need to make sure we have a Republican in Congress" continuing to represent eastern Nebraska's 1st District.
Asked whether he believes President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election -- despite claims from former President Donald Trump and a majority of Republicans who have responded in recent polling -- Flood said "I trust the results in Nebraska" and "I believe that Biden is the president."
'It's not our money' — Ricketts, Linehan say $400 million state surplus needs to go back to taxpayers
Flood said he does not agree with efforts to "federalize state elections."
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, one of Flood's legislative colleagues, is a candidate for the Democratic congressional nomination.
Fortenberry recently filed as a candidate for reelection.
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon