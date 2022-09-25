 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Flood, Pansing Brooks clash in contentious debate

  • Updated
  • 0

With just under two months to go, the race for control of Congress is shaping up to be one of the tightest in recent history. And when it comes to which party controls the Senate, election experts say one contest stands out Pennsylvania.SEE MORE: Organizations Race To Register Eligible Voters Ahead Of Midterms"The No. 1 race at this point that is likely to switch parties is one that could go from Republican to Democrat, which sort of defies the expectations we had at the beginning of this cycle when it looked like it would be an incredibly favorable midterm cycle for Republicans and a backlash to President Biden and the Democrats," said Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor at The Cook Political Report.Democrat John Fetterman is leading GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in one of the closest watched races of the fall. Current Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring. If Democrats flip his seat, the GOP needs to gain two seats somewhere else to retake the majority.  Where could those seats be? Eyes are on Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire and Georgia, where the races are close and Democrats are defending seats they currently hold.  It's the opposite in Ohio, Wisconsin and Florida, where Republicans are in tight races to hold on to those seats.SEE MORE: The Perennial Importance Of National Voter Registration DayAdding to the unpredictability this cycle is the lack of experience among some first-time Republican candidates. Primary voters in five of those eight states put their support behind rookies without any political experience.  "There are voters that are just so frustrated at this point. And we see this in disapprovals, we see this in wrong track/right track numbers, that there are voters and I've heard this in focus groups I've watched this year, too they're like, you know, just blow the whole system up," Taylor continued.Political outsiders can be successful look at former President Donald Trump, who continues to be a big influence in the Republican Party.   "Midterm elections are a referendum on the current president," Taylor said. "However, we have never seen a former president be this involved and insert himself so much in a way that Democrats could make this a referendum on Trump."Trump's endorsement has helped first-time candidates win their primaries. But it could be a hindrance in the general election when they're up against Democrats. 

Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk and Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln clashed repeatedly Sunday night on issues like abortion, immigration and federal spending during a televised 1st District congressional debate.

But near the end of the hour on KETV in Omaha, they took a moment to praise each other's personal qualities in response to a question about whether the deep and growing partisan divide in the country could eventually threaten civil war as one recent national poll has suggested.

That was a rare moment in a rough-and-tumble debate. 

Flood centered on his early efforts to oppose "out-of-control federal spending" under President Joe Biden and to focus on control of the nation's southern border during his initial weeks in Congress.

Pansing Brooks said she is "the only candidate who will fight for women's reproductive rights" in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision overruling Roe v Wade protections of a woman's right to choose to seek an abortion.

People are also reading…

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in a June 28 special election to determine who would serve the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term representing the eastern Nebraska congressional district.

Fortenberry resigned following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

The rematch in the November general election to determine who will serve the next two-year term will center on Flood's six-month record in office and that served as a focal point for Sunday evening's debate.

Pansing Brooks said Flood has "marched in lockstep" with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy in building a strictly partisan record while she is prepared to "work across the aisle" in a bipartisan manner that would represent all Nebraskans.

Flood said his opponent's record in the Legislature points to "left-wing radical ideas" that would fall in line with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Don't send Patty Pansing Pelosi to Washington," he said. 

"Who do you trust to take care of your needs?" Pansing Brooks asked in a question directed to voters, including specifically women, older people, students, doctors and agricultural producers.

While both candidates embraced immigration reforms that could help resolve Nebraska's workforce shortage, Flood said the Biden administration's "open border policy" has created a humanitarian crisis and resulted in increased crime with illegal drugs pouring across the Mexican border into the United States.

Flood recently visited the border with Arizona to get a first-hand look at the issue. 

The two candidates clashed on the Biden administration's policy of forgiving some of the debt incurred by students seeking a college education.

"Electricians, waitresses and plumbers should not be paying off the debt" of doctors or lawyers who earned advanced college degrees, Flood said.  That's a matter of "basic fairness," he said.

While she said she supports "helping students," Pansing Brooks suggested a better alternative might be to cap interest rates.

Flood won the special election in August by a slender margin of 6,234 votes while Pansing Brooks won Lincoln and Lancaster County by more than 10,000 votes. Flood swept the remaining 11 counties.

The two candidates will meet in a televised debate one more time on KLKN in Lincoln next Sunday at 5 p.m.

Patty Pansing Brooks mug post special election

Pansing Brooks
Mike Flood mug post special election

Flood
Nebraska congressional delegation talks tax restraint, immigration challenges
Nebraska House race viewed as abortion rights barometer
After border visit, Flood says Biden immigration policy has created humanitarian crisis

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News