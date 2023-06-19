A flight from Detroit to Los Angeles carrying 188 passengers and crew got diverted to the Lincoln Airport Monday afternoon due to possible smoke coming from the plane’s cargo area.

Spirit Airlines Flight 706 departed Detroit Metropolitan Airport shortly before 1:30 p.m. and was bound for Los Angeles International Airport when the aircraft, an Airbus A320, got rerouted mid-flight.

The cause for the flight’s diversion was an "indication of smoke," according to Rachel Barth, the airport's director of communications and customer engagement.

Upon landing, all 188 passengers deplaned the aircraft. None required medical attention, Barth said.

In an emailed statement to the Journal Star, Spirit Airlines said Flight 706 got diverted to Lincoln "out of an abundance of caution following a suspected mechanical issue," adding "Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft will be taken out of service and thoroughly evaluated by our maintenance team."

The statement also included an apology issued by the airline and that it has "arranged a new aircraft to continue the flight to Los Angeles."

In the statement, a Spirit representative also clarified that "there was no smoke in the cargo area or on board."

Flights getting diverted aren’t an uncommon phenomenon, and Lincoln sees some “on a pretty routine basis,” according to Barth.

“We’ll see different types of aircraft or different airlines land here at Lincoln,” she said. “We can handle almost any size of aircraft.”

Flight 706 landed on runway 18, the airport's longest runway.

Spirit does not have service at the Lincoln Airport, which has flights on United Airlines and Red Way. Passengers of Flight 706 will either have to wait for the new Spirit plane or find other means to get to their destination.

“If they have to spend the night because they can’t get on (a new flight) the next day, usually the airline will set them up in a hotel or something," Barth said. "But usually they’ll stay in the security area because they don’t want to come down here and then have to leave.”

