Fletcher, Saltillo and West A closures to begin Monday

Three major Lincoln roads will be closed for maintenance on Monday, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

Various sections of Fletcher Avenue between North 58th Street and North 70th Street will be closed at different times until May 22 to allow for the removal of railroad tracks, concrete repairs and new asphalt.

Saltillo Road will be closed between South 14th and South 27th streets for pavement repairs until Friday. The road will be closed to through traffic but access to area businesses will be preserved.

West A Street between South Coddington Avenue and South Folsom Street will be closed until May 8 for the installation of a new sanitary sewer across West A. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

