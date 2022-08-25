Flatwater Shakespeare raises the curtain on 'Julius Caesar' Thursday at Wyuka Stables

Flatwater Shakespeare's production of "Julius Caesar," which opens Thursday at Wyuka Stables, features a couple of firsts for Executive Director Marshall Carby.

This marks his first time directing a play for Flatwater — and that's only made more challenging by the fact that it comes with a play he's never previously directed.

It's a classic — perhaps William Shakespeare's most popular tragedy. In 1953, it was brought to the silver screen and starred Marlon Brando.

If you are a Shakespeare aficionado, you've seen "Julius Caesar," and if you're not, you've most likely heard of the title character.

In the play, Brutus joins a conspiracy led by Cassius to assassinate Julius Caesar to prevent him from becoming a tyrant. Caesar's right-hand man, Mark Antony, stirs up hostility against the conspirators, and Rome becomes embroiled in a dramatic civil war.

"It’s funny that the day we announced it, I had all these people call and tell me things like, 'That was the play that made me fall in love with Shakespeare,' or, 'That’s the only Shakespeare (play) I have ever read. I would love to come see that,'" Carby said. "All of that is great. It’s the reason we do these things, but it also feels like there is an expectation that comes along with it."

If You Go Flatwater Shakespeare presents "Julius Caesar" When: Nightly performances Thursday-Sunday through Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. Where: Wyuka Stables, 3600 O St. Tickets: Adults $20, seniors $18, students $16, children (under 10) $5.

Carby isn't worried — not with the cast he has assembled.

Scott Shoemaker (Brutus), Keith Ghormley (Cassius) and Laura Littman (Mark Antony) headline a cast that has been in rehearsals for more than a month.

"Those are the big hitters and they are all so talented," Carby said. "They really do care about the craft. They have dedicated themselves, as had the entire cast."

But most of the dialogue will come from the big three, Carby said.

"It’s a tremendous line load for each of them and they have embraced the process," he said.