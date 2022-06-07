 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Flatwater Shakespeare Company to stage shows this week in city parks

  • Updated
  • 0

Romance, valor, practical jokes and a whole lot of nothing — Flatwater Shakespeare Company’s rendition of the classic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” promises a night of laughter for Lincoln-area audiences.

The production kicked off last weekend with performances at Wyuka Stables, and will continue its run this week with a ticketed show Wednesday and free shows in Lincoln city parks and at James Arthur Vineyards beginning Thursday.

People are also reading…

The long-loved romantic comedy is the first show for Flatwater Shakespeare’s new executive artistic director.

Marshall Carby, whose resume includes serving as artistic director of Highlands Playhouse in North Carolina and stage manager of the Omaha Symphony, says his first few months working with the actors and directors in Lincoln have been a delight.

Carby’s cast is also gearing up for “Julius Cesar,” which will premiere Aug. 25.

His debut with “Much Ado About Nothing” has given him a chance to connect with Flatwater Shakespeare’s faithful audience.

Much Ado About Nothing

The cast of  “Much Ado About Nothing” includes Keith Ghormley (clockwise, from bottom), Jean-Paul Zuhur, Megan Fangmeyer, Molly Davis, Scott Shomaker, Fred Vogel, Melissa Wilson, Erin Bell, Reed Westerhoof and Katie Hoppe.

“There’s a lot of people that have known Flatwater well before I ever arrived,” Carby said. “It’s great learning about their experiences and where they want the company to go from here.”

He hopes the community partnerships, forged relationships and crew’s enjoyment shine through on stage. Ultimately, “Much Ado About Nothing” sets out to give the audience a chance to set aside its worries for 75 minutes and embrace the show’s quirkiness.

“We have this great, light-hearted and fun, uplifting production,” Carby said. “We’re hoping that not only do people have a good time, but it’s something that inspires them to come back.”

Lincoln native to combine interests in acting, boxing for next act as psychologist
The grittiness of NYC comes to TADA stage with its production of 'Rent'
From Roca to Broadway: actor Mitch Tebo makes triumphant return home in 'Oklahoma!'
+5 
Marshall Carby

Marshall Carby has been named the new executive director at Flatwater Shakespeare. 

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Visually-impaired Syrian teenager aims for international stardom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News