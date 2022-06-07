Flatwater Shakespeare Company to stage shows this week in city parks

Romance, valor, practical jokes and a whole lot of nothing — Flatwater Shakespeare Company’s rendition of the classic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” promises a night of laughter for Lincoln-area audiences.

The production kicked off last weekend with performances at Wyuka Stables, and will continue its run this week with a ticketed show Wednesday and free shows in Lincoln city parks and at James Arthur Vineyards beginning Thursday.

If you go No tickets are required for this week's parks performances of "Much Ado About Nothing." All performances are set for 7 p.m. Thursday: Trago Park, 22nd and U streets. Friday: Cooper Park, Sixth and D streets. Saturday: Havelock Park, 64th Street and Ballard Avenue. Sunday: James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 W. Raymond Road.

The long-loved romantic comedy is the first show for Flatwater Shakespeare’s new executive artistic director.

Marshall Carby, whose resume includes serving as artistic director of Highlands Playhouse in North Carolina and stage manager of the Omaha Symphony, says his first few months working with the actors and directors in Lincoln have been a delight.

Carby’s cast is also gearing up for “Julius Cesar,” which will premiere Aug. 25.

His debut with “Much Ado About Nothing” has given him a chance to connect with Flatwater Shakespeare’s faithful audience.

“There’s a lot of people that have known Flatwater well before I ever arrived,” Carby said. “It’s great learning about their experiences and where they want the company to go from here.”

He hopes the community partnerships, forged relationships and crew’s enjoyment shine through on stage. Ultimately, “Much Ado About Nothing” sets out to give the audience a chance to set aside its worries for 75 minutes and embrace the show’s quirkiness.

“We have this great, light-hearted and fun, uplifting production,” Carby said. “We’re hoping that not only do people have a good time, but it’s something that inspires them to come back.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

