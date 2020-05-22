Flash flood warning issued for Lincoln; storms prompt tornado warning for rural area of Lancaster County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday evening for central Lancaster County, including Lincoln.

Reports of thunderstorms producing heavy rain prompted the warning at 7:52 p.m. The warning extends until 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen, according to the weather service, and more is expected Friday night into early Saturday.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for southern Lancaster County early Friday evening, as well.

Radar indicated a storm capable of producing a tornado near Cortland at 6:27 p.m. The warning, which did not include Lincoln, expired at 7 p.m.

The weather service warned earlier Friday of storms that could produce funnel clouds or brief tornadoes.

A funnel cloud that was reported near Barneston even briefly touched down as a tornado.

Hail was a more likely threat from severe thunderstorms in east-central Nebraska between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

The severe weather threat is expected to move to northeast Nebraska on Saturday.

Heavy rain is possible with thunderstorms into the holiday weekend. By Friday morning, Kearney reported 4.34 inches of rain over 24 hours, leading to some street flooding.

