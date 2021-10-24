Flash flood warning issued for Lincoln area

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Lincoln area and northern Lancaster County.

Just before 2 p.m., the weather service reported flash flooding in eastern Lincoln. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen in the area and an additional 1 to 2 inches is possible.

The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, and the weather service said flash flooding could occur along the following creeks and streams, as well as other low-lying areas:

Dee Creek, Elk Creek, Antelope Creek, Dead Mans Run, Robinson Branch Salt Creek Tributary, Little Nemaha River, Cardwell Branch, Camp Creek, Camp Creek Tributary, Robinson Branch, Rock Creek, Millville Creek, Stevens Creek Tributary, Ash Hollow Creek, Rock Creek Tributary, Jordan Creek, Middle Creek, Olive Branch, Wahoo Creek, Garr Creek, Beal Slough, Haines Branch, Oak Creek, Stevens Creek, Salt Creek Tributary, Little Salt Creek, Haines Branch Tributary, Hickman Branch Tributary and Hooper Creek.

There also were a few scattered power outages in the Lincoln area, according to Lincoln Electric System. About 400 customers in several areas of the city had lost power early in the afternoon, but that number was down to about 100 at 2 p.m.

