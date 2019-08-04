Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 8 to honor the victims of mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
On Saturday, a young gunman opened fire in an El Paso shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.
Then early Sunday morning, a gunman in body armor opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding dozens of others before he was quickly slain by police.