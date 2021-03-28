Five years and 2,500 mattresses: How a phone call gave families in four cities a place to sleep

In the other cities, Spreetail works with nonprofits, which find people in need and deliver the beds.

Here, they have Seck.

“Here in Lincoln he delivers them all himself,” Kirkpatrick said. “If I could clone him and put him in other cities, I would.”

Various nonprofits, agencies like The Hub, the City Mission and Friendship Home and others such as school social workers, call when they have a family that needs a bed.

Seck, now workforce development director for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, calls the folks at Duncan Aviation. There, maintenance crews on duty 24 hours a day can help him load his pickup whenever he calls.

Spreetail now buys “mattresses in a box,” which are much easier to deliver. The foam mattresses come with bed frames and are delivered with a new set of sheets.

On Thursday, when Seck was done with work, they loaded nine twin and five full mattresses into his truck and he delivered them.

Annabellah Tobey, a seventh grader getting settled into an apartment with her mom, Kayla Tobey, got the 918th bed loaded onto Seck’s truck over the past five years.