Five people killed when car crashes into tree in east Lincoln

Five people were killed early Sunday morning when the sedan they were in struck a tree near 56th and Randolph streets.

Lincoln Police were called to the crash at 2:16 a.m. In a news release, police said the Honda Accord was believed to be headed east when the crash occurred.

One person in the vehicle was extricated and taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition, police said. The five other occupants of the car died at the scene.

At 8:30 a.m., a Lincoln towing service was working to remove the sedan on a flat-bed truck as investigators remained at the scene.

The sedan struck a tree on the north side of Randolph Street, just beyond the sidewalk. Parts from the vehicle were scattered at the scene, including a tire.

The posted speed limit is 25 mph on Randolph Street.

No other information was immediately available.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have video from the area, to contact them at 402-441-6111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.