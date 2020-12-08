Five new COVID-19 deaths push Lancaster County past 100

Lancaster County eclipsed a grim COVID-19 milestone Tuesday.

The county now exceeds 100 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, as five new deaths announced Tuesday pushed the county's total to 103. These increased the death toll to 19 in the first eight days of December.

Four of the five people who died were in long-term care facilities, according to a news release from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. They were two women in their 90s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s. The fifth was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 133 people hospitalized in Lincoln, 82 are from Lancaster County (five of whom are on ventilators), and 51 live outside the county (nine of whom are on ventilators).

The addition of 203 new lab-confirmed cases raised the county's total to 19,023.

A total of 5,543 Lancaster County residents have now recovered from COVID-19, and the positivity rate for this week is 28.4%.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.