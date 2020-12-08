Five new COVID-19 deaths push Lancaster County past 100

Lancaster County eclipsed a grim COVID-19 milestone Tuesday.
The county now exceeds 100 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, as five new deaths announced Tuesday pushed the county's total to 103. These increased the death toll to 19 in the first eight days of December.
Four of the five people who died were in long-term care facilities, according to a news release from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. They were two women in their 90s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s. The fifth was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized.
William Kieffe, with Food Bank of Lincoln, unloads some of the pallets with 35,640 pounds of butter and cheese donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Santa gives a socially distant air-five to 5 year old Nahlia Killsenemy on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19, children had to maintain 6 feet and were unable to sit in Santa's lap. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Lincoln Christian baseball players Matt Eaton (left) and Kaden Kubik wrap lights around a column at the Christian Heritage Campus on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Approximately 40 volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to set up Christmas lights on Christian Heritage's campus. The local nonprofit plans to host an event called Light the Night, their first ever drive-through Christmas light spectacular. On Dec. 12, the public is encouraged to come to the property in the evening to see the lights. This event is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Cora Clay looks a tag from atop Eric Clay's shoulders at the Prior Pines Christmas tree farm on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Kent Prior, owner of Prior Pines, estimates that they have sold over 900 trees so far this season. "It is definitely busier this season," Prior said. "On our first day we had people parking on the main road." KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Crete's Braden Schmeckpeper blocks a shot by Hasting's Brayden Schram in the first quarter at Crete High School on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Malcolm girls basketball head coach Andy Klepper sprays disinfectant at the weight room, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A rescue crew lowers an injured worker from the top of a tank on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 84th and South Streets. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
