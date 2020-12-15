 Skip to main content
Five inmate facilities to re-introduce visitation programs
Five inmate facilities to re-introduce visitation programs

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is relaunching the inmate visitation program in facilities that do not have active cases of COVID-19. 

Five facilities will see visitation services reinstated, after the program was shutdown during the initial onset of COVID-19.

The visitation program will start again on Dec. 23 at Nebraska State Penitentiary, Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility, Work Ethic Camp and the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln. 

“We feel that this is an opportunity to permit visiting in a safe environment," said NDCS Director Scott Frakes, in a written statement. "Admittedly, the timing is good, given the holiday season. We are fortunate to make this happen for a significant portion of our inmate population.”

Starting Wednesday, family and friends of inmates will be required to register online for visiting timeslots. The facilities require those who come to visit to be screen upon entry into each building, and to wear masks, while remaining socially distanced.

NDCS suggests filling out a request up to a week ahead of any planned visit.

The situation will be monitored and action will be taken if COVID-19 cases rise in those facilities or if cases drop in other facilities that currently are unable to participate in the visitation program. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

