FitLot fitness park dedication set for Sept. 27

Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to the dedication of the AARP FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Woods Park, 32nd and N streets.

Designed for all ages and abilities, FitLot fitness parks feature a system of exercise stations similar to indoor gyms, but located outside. AARP awarded the fitness park to Lincoln Parks and Recreation in 2020, but the dedication was postponed due to the pandemic.

Three instructor-led classes are offered at the Woods Park location:

* Intro classes — These one-hour classes teach proper movement, safe equipment use, and the format of a FitLot circuit training class in a slow-paced, light-effort instructional setting. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

* Drop-in classes — Participants experience a full FitLot circuit training workout without the commitment of an eight-week course. Classes are Fridays at 9 a.m.

* Series classes — These classes offer a consistent routine over a series of sessions. Classes are Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Participants must provide their own water and towel. Registration for all classes is available at fitlot.org/parks/lincoln.