FitLot fitness park dedication set for Sept. 27

Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to the dedication of the AARP FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Woods Park, 32nd and N streets.
Designed for all ages and abilities, FitLot fitness parks feature a system of exercise stations similar to indoor gyms, but located outside. AARP awarded the fitness park to Lincoln Parks and Recreation in 2020, but the dedication was postponed due to the pandemic.
Three instructor-led classes are offered at the Woods Park location:
* Intro classes — These one-hour classes teach proper movement, safe equipment use, and the format of a FitLot circuit training class in a slow-paced, light-effort instructional setting. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
* Drop-in classes — Participants experience a full FitLot circuit training workout without the commitment of an eight-week course. Classes are Fridays at 9 a.m.
* Series classes — These classes offer a consistent routine over a series of sessions. Classes are Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Participants must provide their own water and towel. Registration for all classes is available at
fitlot.org/parks/lincoln.
Photos: FitLot at Woods Park
FitLot
With points to connect resistance bands, FitLot offers a wide variety of exercises. Amy Struthers uses class-supplied bands to do arm curls as husband Charlie Troxel (left) stretches and Tracie Foreman, a community health educator with Aging Partners, leads a free, 1-hour drop-in circuit training class in the FitLot, part of a partnership between Aging Partners and Lincoln Parks and Recreation, on Friday in Woods Park.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
FitLot
Using resistance bands supplied by the class, Ramona Meester (left) tries different options for exercising her triceps with help from Tracie Foreman, a community health educator for Aging Partners, in the FitLot in Woods Park. On Fridays, a free drop-in one-hour circuit training class is offered as part of a partnership between Aging Partners and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
FitLot
Amy Struthers (counter clockwise from left) uses class-supplied resistance bands, Ramona Meester uses a hand cycler and Charlie Troxel uses a resistance band while Tracie Foreman, a community health educator with Aging Partners, leads a free, drop-in circuit training class in the new FitLot at Woods Park.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
FitLot
Amy Struthers uses the elliptical station in the FitLot during a free drop-in one-hour circuit training class in 2021 at Woods Park.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
FitLot
Charlie Troxel (from left), Amy Struthers and Ramona Meester follow Aging Partners community health educator Tracie Foreman in Quigong exercises as part of a free drop-in one-hour circuit training class in the FitLot, part of a partnership between Aging Partners and Lincoln Parks and Recreation on Friday in Woods Park.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
FitLot
A free drop-in one-hour circuit training class, part of a partnership between Aging Partners and Lincoln Parks and Recreation, uses the FitLot in Woods Park for a wide variety of exercises and stretches on Friday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
FitLot
Charlie Troxel (left) uses a plyometrics station as wife Amy Struthers uses a chest press in the FitLot at Woods Park during a free drop-in one-hour circuit training class, part of a partnership between Aging Partners and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
FitLot
Charlie Troxel uses a cardio stepper on Friday in the FitLot in Woods Park during a free drop-in one-hour circuit training class, part of a partnership between Aging Partners and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
