First snowstorm of season likely to drop 4 inches in Lincoln

As the calendar flips to the new year, Lincoln residents can expect their first real blast of winter weather.
Forecasters say 4-6 inches of snow is possible in the Lincoln area as a storm moves in late Friday into Saturday morning. A winter storm watch covering the Interstate 80 corridor from Seward to Omaha, as well as counties to the south, is posted from late on New Year's Eve and extending through most of Jan. 1.
With the snow will come bitterly cold wind chills likely to dip near minus-20 in the Lincoln area Saturday morning.
“It’ll be a nice arctic shock for everybody out there,” said meteorologist Brett Albright with the National Weather Service in Omaha.
A band of heavier snow, 6 inches and more, is expected to fall along the Nebraska-Kansas border in the southeastern corner of the state, with local amounts as high as 8 inches possible.
Ahead of the storm, Friday will be mostly sunny in Lincoln with highs climbing past the freezing mark.
But on Saturday, the high may not reach 10, and depending on how much snow falls, overnight temperatures could dive to minus-10.
For New Year's revelers, wind chills are expected to range between zero and 20 degrees Friday evening before plunging overnight.
Wind chill advisories cover much of Nebraska.
The wind itself will blow in from the north at 20-30 mph Saturday morning. And with this batch of snow expected to be light and fluffy, that wind will contribute to significant blowing and drifting snow and reduce visibilities for those on the roads throughout the day Saturday.
“It’s going to be a very, very powdery snow,” Albright said.
With the new year almost upon us, officials advised holiday travelers to take precautions and prepare accordingly as slick roads, blowing snow and cold temperatures could make conditions especially dangerous.
While the Kansas City area is only expecting 3-6 inches of snow, areas of northwest Missouri and southern Iowa could see a foot. Heading west, 2-5 inches of snow is expected in central Nebraska.
“If you are traveling out there, it’s not really a time that you want to go off the road (with) temperatures as cold as they are,” Albright said. “It does up the danger level just a little bit if somebody gets stranded out there.”
In Lincoln, 15 crews were to begin treating arterial streets with anti-ice brine on Friday morning, city officials said.
Forecasters are still working to nail down the timing of the storm, which is expected to start dropping snow in northeast Nebraska after 6 p.m. Friday before working its way south.
In Lincoln, the snow is likely to start falling around midnight before peaking sometime Saturday morning. Snowfall rates could climb to an inch per hour, Albright said.
About 4 inches of snow is predicted along the I-80 corridor east and west of Lincoln, but that’s dependent on the storm’s track.
Once the snow ends, temperatures will hold near 20 on Sunday before climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday and Tuesday.
