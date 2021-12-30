First snowstorm of season likely to drop 4 inches in Lincoln

Wind chill advisories cover much of Nebraska.

The wind itself will blow in from the north at 20-30 mph Saturday morning. And with this batch of snow expected to be light and fluffy, that wind will contribute to significant blowing and drifting snow and reduce visibilities for those on the roads throughout the day Saturday.

“It’s going to be a very, very powdery snow,” Albright said.

With the new year almost upon us, officials advised holiday travelers to take precautions and prepare accordingly as slick roads, blowing snow and cold temperatures could make conditions especially dangerous.

While the Kansas City area is only expecting 3-6 inches of snow, areas of northwest Missouri and southern Iowa could see a foot. Heading west, 2-5 inches of snow is expected in central Nebraska.

“If you are traveling out there, it’s not really a time that you want to go off the road (with) temperatures as cold as they are,” Albright said. “It does up the danger level just a little bit if somebody gets stranded out there.”

In Lincoln, 15 crews were to begin treating arterial streets with anti-ice brine on Friday morning, city officials said.