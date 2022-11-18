 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First responders honored for quick actions that helped Lincoln man who had stroke

It was frigid outside, but Fire Station 7 was full of nothing but warm smiles and laughter Friday morning.

The staff from CHI St. Elizabeth was on hand to present Lincoln Fire and Rescue first responders the "Unity in Uniform" award for their quick actions that saved Jon Beckenhauer when he had a stroke.

Beckenhauers and CHI and LFR Staff.jpeg

CHI St. Elizabeth on Friday gave Lincoln Fire and Rescue first responders the "Unity in Uniform" award for their quick actions that saved Jon Beckenhauer when he had a stroke in August. Pictured, from left, are Hanne Beldin, stroke program coordinator at St. Elizabeth, Jon Beckenhauer, Ann Beckenhauer, Dr. Anthony Cook and Joe Laughlin of Station 7.

On Aug. 9, Beckenhauer was getting ready to drive to Norfolk for a family reunion when his wife, Ann, left to help a friend. When she returned home, she found Jon sitting on the floor at the top of the stairs.

She noticed his face was drooping, and he wasn't able to move his right arm or leg. She called 911. 

Paramedics arrived in 3 minutes, and Jon Beckenhauer was at St. Elizabeth in less than 15 minutes. When he arrived, hospital staff already knew his medical history thanks to his wife, and his medications thanks to the list of the prescriptions he kept in his wallet.

"It's so nice when you have a critical situation and everybody is calm and logical," Ann Beckenhauer said Friday.

LFR called the Beckenhauers "the perfect patient-spouse combo."

At St. Elizabeth, Dr. Anthony Cook asked Ann Beckenhauer for permission to use tPA — tissue plasminogen activator — to treat her husband.

"I asked him 'What would you do?'" she recalled. "He told me that he would, so I said, 'Let's do it.'"

Hanne Beldin, stroke program coordinator at St. Elizabeth, said the medication is more effective the sooner it's administered. The American Heart Association sets the goal at 1 hour after a stroke. Beckenhauer's team administered it in 15 minutes.

Jon and Ann Beckenhauer

Jon and Ann Beckenhauer at Friday's event where CHI St. Elizabeth gave Lincoln Fire and Rescue first responders the "Unity in Uniform" award for their quick actions that saved Jon when he had a stroke in August.

Jon Beckenhauer was sitting up and eating breakfast when Beldin came to visit him the next morning, she said.

Beldin said that even when tPA is administered quickly, a full reversal of symptoms is rare. Jon Beckenhauer was completely paralyzed on his right side when he was admitted, and within 36 hours he had regained most of his fine motor skills.

Later that morning, he walked out of the hospital under his own power, with no rehabilitation necessary.

"I'm just amazed," Jon Beckenhauer said. "To get totally flattened, and now everything is back. I have extreme gratitude for the whole team."

Ann Beckenhauer said she was thankful for everybody — from the 911 operator to the nurses that helped her husband recover.

Jon Beckenhauer echoed her sentiment, mentioning his 18 grandkids.

"I get to enjoy them one more time," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

