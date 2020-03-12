You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First-Plymouth to suspend services over the weekend
View Comments

First-Plymouth to suspend services over the weekend

First Plymouth Church with bell tower

First-Plymouth Church.

 COURTESY PHOTO

First-Plymouth Congregational Church will cancel worship services for Saturday and Sunday.

The decision is an effect of the increasingly prevalent COVID-19. Precautions are being taken to minimize the damage the novel coronavirus could cause. 

Nebraska universities shift to online classes as virus looms

Pastor Jim Keck will still record a message with music that will be sent out to the congregation.

"If anything, this is being done out of an abundance of care for people," he said. "As we're seeing that worship isn't just about physically being there, we're also trying to figure out how to minister to the scared and anxious."

Husker sports halted as Big Ten, NCAA cancel all remaining winter and spring seasons
Legislature seeks to restrict more community contact at Capitol

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News