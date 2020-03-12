First-Plymouth to suspend services over the weekend

The decision is an effect of the increasingly prevalent COVID-19. Precautions are being taken to minimize the damage the novel coronavirus could cause.

Pastor Jim Keck will still record a message with music that will be sent out to the congregation.

"If anything, this is being done out of an abundance of care for people," he said. "As we're seeing that worship isn't just about physically being there, we're also trying to figure out how to minister to the scared and anxious."