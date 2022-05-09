First-Plymouth retires nearly $200,000 in medical debt for households in central Lincoln

In the past two months, about 100 households in central Lincoln have had their medical debt paid in full through a program started by First-Plymouth Congregational Church.

What began in March as a big idea with $8,000 has since grown into nearly $200,000 in donations.

“This is the perfect definition of grace," pastor Juan Carlos Huertas said in describing the program's work with neighbors of the church at 20th and D streets. "They weren’t asking for it. They weren’t calling us about it. They just got a letter one day that says, ‘Hey, we got you.'"

The church's justNeighbors initiative was launched shortly after Huertas, who is from Puerto Rico and had been preaching at a Methodist church in Louisiana for 16 years, arrived at First-Plymouth last summer.

Senior pastor Jim Keck had been brainstorming ways to enter into the lives of the church's neighbors and help in ways that could create relationships.

"I thought to myself, 'How do you come out of COVID with some new energy and focus?'" Keck said. "And it felt to me that on-the-ground justice work, serving the community, was going to be an essential way to remind people why spiritual communities matter.”

So justNeighbors was launched, beginning at a nearby Laundry Land, where the church paid for anyone's laundry and members helped fold it. The church also recruited congregation and community members to volunteer at Clinic With a Heart, a medical clinic that helps Lincoln residents with no health insurance. They hope to find a way to fill gas tanks for their neighbors as well.

“We are neighbors, and these are our people whether they attend worship here or not," Huertas said. "We are in kinship with one another, and that matters to us. It matters to me."

While organizers were pleased with the initial work they did through justNeighbors, they still hoped to have a bigger impact.

Huertas and Keck knew that churches across the country had been buying up medical debt in their communities, and they wanted to do the same in Lincoln.

So Huertas did some digging, speaking to doctors, accountants and medical debt collection agencies.

One collection agency responded and began providing First-Plymouth with anonymous profiles of community members in central Lincoln who owed medical debt.

First-Plymouth began its relief efforts March 6. Since then, all collection plate offerings have gone toward paying off neighbors' medical debt. Community members have also been sending donations.

The church plans to continue the program through Easter 2023.

Once funds are disbursed, recipients are mailed a letter from the debt collection agency informing them that First-Plymouth has paid their debt.

Because the program has been so successful, First-Plymouth is looking to expand its work to other parts of Lincoln. It's also working on paying medical debt for some western Nebraska residents.

Churches across the state and country have also been reaching out to find out what it takes to get similar programs up and running.

Huertas said they plan to begin the next phase of the medical relief initiative in the fall by creating an educational component. While they'll still be raising funds, the hope is to raise awareness about all the complexities of the health care system.

“I believe this has so much traction because it’s so everyday and human," Keck said. "We’ve all had bills we’ve had to pay on every month, and most of us have had bills we can’t get ahead on."

