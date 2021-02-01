First Offutt planes land at Lincoln Airport

Michaud said there could be close to 20 Offutt planes at the airport at any one time, although it will often be less because the planes will fly their regular missions.

Most of the Offutt personnel will commute daily from the Omaha area to Lincoln and back. They will come on buses and in vans and cars, Michaud said.

"It is a massive, massive undertaking," he said.

Part of the hangar building has been transformed into work spaces for staff, including more than 100 office cubicles. There also is a large lunchroom with refrigerators, microwaves and vending machines. And the space includes a room for nursing mothers.

"We're trying to do as many things as we can to take care of our folks," Michaud said. "We know it's a tough situation."

The Offutt project has been in the works since 2014, when initial planning began. Originally, the project was only going to be a targeted rehab, but in early 2019 the Air Force agreed to do a full runway replacement.

The project was originally supposed to begin in late 2019, but was delayed more than a year. Some site preparation work has been going on at Offutt since last fall.