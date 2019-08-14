Lincoln Public School's first "Learning Lunch" of the school year will revisit the bond elections of 1919 and 1924.
It will be Tuesday from noon to 12:45 p.m. in the board room of the district office, 5905 O St.
Learning Lunches feature speakers who delve into "untold stories" of the district over the noon hour.
Tuesday, Ed Zimmer, historic preservation planner for the city of Lincoln and former school board member, will present "Housing the Students of a Growing City: The Bond Elections of 1919 and 1924."
Learning Lunches are free, open to LPS staff and the public and generally held on the third Tuesday of the month.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m., the program begins at noon, with questions and answers at 12:30 p.m. Bring your own lunch. LPS will provide dessert.