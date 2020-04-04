First corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19, bringing Lancaster County total to 18

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case among Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff and inmates, prison officials said Saturday.

The staff member has been isolated at home for the past 10 days and the case was reported to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, according to a news release.

No other individuals who have been in contact with the staff member have displayed symptoms.

The corrections department employee appears to be among four new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County on Saturday.

The Douglas County Health Department on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID- 19, a man and a woman, both over 70 with multiple health problems.

In addition, the Douglas County Health Department announced preliminary test results for 12 new positive cases: three men in their 20s and 30s, two men in their 60s, and a man in his 80s, four women in their 30s and 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s.

Six of them had contact to a known case, one involved travel and another was the result of community spread. The other four cases remain under investigation.