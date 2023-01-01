First baby of the New Year in Lincoln makes a dramatic entrance

John-David’s entry into the world as Lincoln’s first baby of 2023 was a whirlwind.

A scary, medical whirlwind with a very happy, 5-pound-4-ounce ending for his parents, Rachel and Dylan Christianson.

The Christiansons live in Marquette, a town in Hamilton County about 22 miles east of Grand Island, and Rachel’s pregnancy was proceeding just fine until the day after Christmas, Dylan said in a telephone interview from Bryan Medical Center.

She had a headache, he said, and a trip to the doctor ended with a diagnosis of pre-eclampsia, a high blood-pressure disorder that can lead to serious complications for mom and baby.

She went back to the doctor three days later, and the doctor recommended transferring her to Lincoln.

That led to an ambulance ride to Bryan Medical Center, and on Saturday – New Year’s Eve – doctors decided to induce labor.

About 14 hours later — at 7:56 a.m. — Dr. Benjamin Byers of the Center for Maternal & Fetal Care delivered John-David, Lincoln’s first New Year’s baby, about six weeks before his Feb. 11 due date.

How do his parents feel about having a New Year’s baby — the very first to enter the world in the Capital City?

“It’s fine,” Dylan said. “It doesn’t bother me.”

John-David’s birth was followed shortly thereafter by a 6-pound-8.5-ounce baby girl born at CHI Health St. Elizabeth at 8:59 a.m. Parents Yadira Villalba and William Sutton of Lincoln were still trying to settle on her name Sunday afternoon.

John-David’s early entry into the world means he’ll stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for a few days, his dad said. He’s got a c-pap to help him breathe and a feeding tube but is doing well.

Dylan, who works for a factory that makes bullets, and Rachel, a kindergarten and first grade paraprofessional, met at Chadron State College, and now live in Dylan’s hometown.

A couple of siblings — Jaxon, 3, and Magnolia, 1 — are staying with grandma and grandpa there, and are pretty excited to meet their new brother.

The New Year's baby will be the Christiansons' last child, Dylan said, so they decided to follow a southern tradition of double first names he loves.

“I just like old-fashioned southern names,” he said.