Lincoln officials are asking residents for help with the post-Independence Day cleanup at Oak Lake Park.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is providing a drop-off center for unexploded fireworks on Wednesday from 9-11:30 a.m. in the east parking lot at Oak Lake Park near North First and Charleston streets. The munitions will then be disposed of in an incinerator.

Fire Chief Bill Moody said storing unused fireworks at home can become hazardous if left unattended for too long due to degradation.

After dropping off their used fireworks, residents are also encouraged to help with the department of Transportation and Utilities' cleanup from Monday's Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day celebration at Oak Lake Park.

The operation will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and free lunch and kayaking will be provided to volunteers. Volunteers must be age 10 or older to participate in kayaking.

To register and find more information, volunteers can visit the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities' website, or call the cleanup coordinator at 402-441-4959.

