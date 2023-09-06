The bronze Sower atop the state Capitol was difficult to see from several blocks away Wednesday as a haze settled over Lincoln, bringing with it a distinct smoky smell.

Smoke from large wildfires in Canada began drifting into eastern Nebraska this week and prompted the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to issue a health advisory.

The advisory is expected to last until Friday as the area continues to suffer from poor air quality levels, which may fluctuate with changes to smoke production and weather, according to the department.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln's Air Quality Index was listed as unhealthy, according to AirNow, an air quality tracking service. Air quality at this level can be unhealthy for everyone, not just those with preexisting health problems.

Lincoln Public Schools announced Wednesday that it had canceled or postponed all outdoor athletic activities and was working with schools hosting events outside of Lincoln to monitor their air quality levels, too. All outdoor practices were being held inside.

LPS said it would continue to watch air quality conditions throughout the week to make any further adjustments as needed.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also issued a smoke advisory for communities in central and eastern Nebraska.

Smoke from wildfires can worsen chronic bronchitis and can cause asthma attacks and chest pain. Children, older adults and those with respiratory or heart conditions are most at risk.

People, especially those with underlying health problems, can be affected by air pollution after being exposed for just a few hours. Individuals should watch for symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and chest pain.

People should stay inside with doors and windows closed when possible and avoid physical activity outdoors.

Both state and local departments will continue to monitor the Air Quality Index as smoky conditions persists.

US cities with the dirtiest air U.S. cities with the dirtiest air #45. Joplin, Missouri (tie) #45. Laramie, Wyoming (tie) #45. Payson, Arizona (tie) #45. Portland-South Portland, Maine (tie) #45. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California (tie) #45. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, California (tie) #42. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama (tie) #42. Kalispell, Montana (tie) #42. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (tie) #36. Bishop, California (tie) #36. Boulder, Colorado (tie) #36. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas (tie) #36. Monroe, Michigan (tie) #36. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California (tie) #36. Stockton-Lodi, California (tie) #32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan (tie) #32. Gillette, Wyoming (tie) #32. Laredo, Texas (tie) #32. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California (tie) #29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana (tie) #29. Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas (tie) #29. Sierra Vista-Douglas, Arizona (tie) #28. Duluth, Minnesota-Wisconsin #27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California #22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas (tie) #22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada (tie) #22. Merced, California (tie) #22. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin (tie) #22. Ponce, Puerto Rico (tie) #21. Modesto, California #20. Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio #18. Nogales, Arizona (tie) #18. San Diego-Carlsbad, California (tie) #17. El Paso, Texas #13. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Illinois (tie) #13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado (tie) #13. St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois (tie) #13. Yuma, Arizona (tie) #10. Albuquerque, New Mexico (tie) #10. Madera, California (tie) #10. Rapid City, South Dakota (tie) #8. Fresno, California (tie) #8. Tucson, Arizona (tie) #7. El Centro, California #5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California (tie) #5. Visalia-Porterville, California (tie) #4. Hanford-Corcoran, California #3. Las Cruces, New Mexico #2. Bakersfield, California #1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona US cities with the dirtiest air #50. Sandpoint, Idaho #49. Deming, New Mexico #48. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota #47. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California #46. Joplin, Missouri #45. Chico, California #44. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania #43. Salt Lake City, Utah #42. Pahrump, Nevada #41. Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington #40. Pocatello, Idaho #39. Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio #38. Kalispell, Montana #37. Boise, Idaho #36. Watertown, South Dakota #35. Bishop, California #34. Wichita, Kansas #33. Reno, Nevada #32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan #31. St. Joseph, Missouri #30. Sierra Vista-Douglas, Arizona #29. St. Louis, Missouri #28. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas #27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California #26. Stockton-Lodi, California #25. Gillette, Wyoming #24. Kansas City, Missouri #23. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa #22. Cincinnati, Ohio #21. Modesto, California #20. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada #19. Laramie, Wyoming #18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado #17. Yuma, Arizona #16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois #15. Rapid City, South Dakota #14. San Diego-Carlsbad, California #13. Madera, California #12. Fresno, California #11. Nogales, Arizona #10. Bakersfield, California #9. Las Cruces, New Mexico #8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California #7. El Paso, Texas #6. Visalia-Porterville, California #5. Albuquerque, New Mexico #4. El Centro, California #3. Tucson, Arizona #2. Hanford-Corcoran, California #1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona