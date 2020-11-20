Fired waitress says she posted video of Ricketts unmasked because she was 'aggravated'

Ricketts, earlier this week, acknowledged that he briefly removes his mask when asked to pose for a photograph. Being without a mask, he said, only becomes a problem after spending 15 minutes with someone, within 6 feet.

While the sports bar has received several complaints about Montanez’s firing, an authority on labor law said Thursday that private employers are well within their rights to fire employees for violating company policies.

University of Nebraska law professor Steve Willborn said that Nebraska is an “at-will” employment state, which allows private employers to dismiss employees without a reason.

Unless she was dismissed because of her race or gender, Willborn said that the waitress probably doesn’t have a claim.

“The First Amendment (about free speech) only protects public employees,” he said.

Montanez posted a 17-second video showing Ricketts, who wasn’t wearing a mask, visiting with a group of people. Montanez can be heard speaking on the video, “Hey, Pete? Where’s your mask, Pete? ... We’re in a pandemic, Pete.” At one point, Ricketts can be seen being handed a baby to hold.