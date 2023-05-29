Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A mobile home was deemed a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure in the Mark IV Estates on Monday afternoon.

Heavy black smoke from the fire, which started in the rear of the mobile home in the 4100 block of North 20th Street, could be seen from the nearest Lincoln Fire and Rescue station, Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said.

Firefighters were able to enter the home shortly after arriving on scene, but with the roof beginning to collapse, they retreated out of caution and took up a defensive position, Bopp added.

No one was home when the fire started. Bopp said the owner arrived after firefighters and said there may have been a dog inside, but firefighters did not find one.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

