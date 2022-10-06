Fire destroys garage in south Lincoln

A garage in a south Lincoln neighborhood near 16th and Rose Streets was destroyed after a fire Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Brian Agnew said the fire appears to have begun around 5:45 p.m.

Firefighters got the fire under control but the garage was already destroyed by the time they arrived.

There were three occupants inside the home and one inside the garage when the fire started. They all escaped safely and on injuries were reported.

Agnew says a mechanical issue with one of the vehicles inside the garage might have started the fire.

Fire is under investigation.