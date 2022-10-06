 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Fire destroys garage in south Lincoln

  • 0
Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln

A garage in a south Lincoln neighborhood near 16th and Rose Streets was destroyed after a fire Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Brian Agnew said the fire appears to have begun around 5:45 p.m. 

Firefighters got the fire under control but the garage was already destroyed by the time they arrived.

There were three occupants inside the home and one inside the garage when the fire started. They all escaped safely and on injuries were reported.

Agnew says a mechanical issue with one of the vehicles inside the garage might have started the fire.

Fire is under investigation.

Nebraska wildfire grows to nearly 19,000 acres but is now 56% contained
Omaha firefighters rescue ‘combative’ man from roof of burning house
3 residents hospitalized, 1 cat killed in north Lincoln fourplex fire
Lincoln High calls school off early after fire discovered in bathroom trash can

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Amendments, Measures Affecting Abortion On Ballots In 5 States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News