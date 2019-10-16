A major gas leak Tuesday could have caused problems for the entire town of Waverly.
Lincoln Fire Chief Mike Despain said they got called to North 70th Street and Amanda Road, near Cornhusker Highway, shortly before 10 a.m. after a contractor struck a 6-inch natural gas main.
He said they were unable to turn the gas main off because it is the main feed to Waverly, so workers had to come in and build a bypass around it and weld on a pipe that was still in service.
Despain said Lincoln Fire and Rescue was on the scene helping in the effort for more than 10 hours Tuesday.