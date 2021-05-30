 Skip to main content
Fire at Lincoln home causes $20,000 in damages, sends two to hospital
Fire at Lincoln home causes $20,000 in damages, sends two to hospital

A fire at a house near 12th and F streets Sunday morning sent two people to the hospital. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at about 9:47 a.m. on Sunday, acting Battalion Chief Curt Faust said. Faust said the Lincoln Police Department was already on the scene when fire crews arrived and officers saw people going in and out of the house, which is converted into multiple apartments, to retrieve items.

One person was trapped on the second floor when first responders arrived and had to be removed from the house.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The estimated damage to the house was about $20,000, Faust said, and the home is unsafe for residents to return to. The fire was caused by a cigarette in the house's basement that was likely either improperly discarded or left lit when the smoker fell asleep.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

