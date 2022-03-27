Finding Cpl. Elliott — Last photo of 102 Nebraskans buried in Netherlands cemetery discovered

The first time volunteers at the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial displayed photos of the U.S. service members buried there, thousands attended.

They could finally start putting faces to the names on the white marble crosses that had stood there for more than 70 years.

“It was for us incredible to see,” said Sebastiaan Vonk, who launched the effort in 2015. “People would leave the walking paths at the cemetery to actually walk in between the graves to look at the photos.”

But there was nothing to see next to the marker at Plot M, Row 9, Grave 13.

Dorral Bundy Elliott had joined the Army in Lincoln in 1942 and was killed in Germany three years later. The 29-year-old tech corporal was among 102 Nebraskans buried or memorialized at the cemetery near Margraten. And since the photo collection effort started, volunteers on both sides of the ocean had found photos of 101 of them — all but Elliott’s.

They didn’t yet know it was hidden in a briefcase in Scotts Bluff County. Nobody did, until Elliott’s nephew uncovered it recently beneath dozens of other family photos.

But they’d looked for it. Scott Rayl, a Virginia-based volunteer who has found hundreds of photos for Margarten and other U.S. cemeteries overseas, spent hours on the internet, trying to reconstruct Elliott’s family tree but largely hitting dead ends.

He learned Elliott was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and raised in northeastern Colorado. That Elliott had married Mary Courtney there in 1939 and they’d had a son in 1942 — the same year he joined the Army while living in Lincoln.

Rayl recently contacted the Journal Star with a list of Elliott’s relatives living in the Lincoln area. The newspaper contacted one of the soldier’s nieces, who alerted her cousin, the family historian.

Bruce Courtney had heard of Dorral Elliott, the first of his Aunt Mary’s four husbands. But he didn’t know much about the man, and he didn’t have a photo.

“This is all ancient history,” he said. “All this happened way before I was ever born.”

Still, he’s a persistent researcher, and he’s writing a book about his family, so he started calling around, reconnecting with relatives he’d lost contact with.

And that led him to the Nebraska Panhandle, where Elliott’s only grandchild lives.

“I told her there were people looking for a photograph of him. She said, well, she had a briefcase full of stuff her father had given her, but she didn’t know what was in there.”

She doesn’t see well, so Courtney made the 200-mile trip from his home in Wray, Colorado, to Mitchell last week. He opened the briefcase and started leafing through the photos.

He found a photo of Elliott’s father first, a framed portrait likely taken at the turn of the last century.

And then, about 30 photos deep, he found a picture of a young, slender man in what appears to be a military uniform, hands on his hips, a smile forming on his face.

He turned it over.

Dorral B. Elliott, born Oct. 26 - 1915, killed in Germany April 11 - 1945.

“I almost started shaking,” Courtney said. “I just couldn’t believe I had finally found it.”

He was also grateful someone had the foresight to write on the back, to identify Elliott. Because otherwise, he wouldn’t have known.

Courtney sent a scan of Elliott’s photo to Rayl, the Virginia volunteer helping the Faces of Margraten project document the cemetery’s 10,023 U.S. service members — the 8,301 buried beneath the crosses, the 1,722 names inscribed on the Walls of the Missing.

As of earlier this month, they were missing only about 1,540 photos.

But time isn’t on their side. Memories are fading. So Rayl was grateful for the help finding Elliott’s photo.

“It is unlikely this man's legacy would have survived another generation,” he wrote Courtney last week. “Now, those that entered the service in Nebraska are all accounted for in the Netherlands American Cemetery.”

And preserving their memories is important, said Bud Pettigrew of Valentine, who was appointed to the American Battle Monument Commission last fall by President Joe Biden.

The 11-member commission administers and operates the cemetery in the Netherlands, and 25 others in foreign countries. But it also relies on the efforts of others to help honor the service members buried in them.

“Time does not dim the glory of their deeds,” he said. “Anytime we can put more meat on the bones of these men and women, with a photo or biography, that’s pretty awesome.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

