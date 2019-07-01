When Amy Clare witnessed what was happening to her state — the spring blizzard and the crazy rain and the raging rivers with ice floes as big as ocean liners — she shot an email off to California.
Women needed help.
For 13 years, Clare has been a stylist for cabi, a designer clothing company. She hosts parties and sends clients home with beautiful clothes.
And she wanted to do the same — free of charge — for Nebraska women who had lost so much in those epic March floods.
“Clothing is a basic need, right?” she said Monday. “But it’s more than that.”
It’s a way of showing you care, the Lincoln woman said.
So she reached out to her bosses.
The Heart of cabi Foundation gives its clothing to women in need.
“When Hurricane Katrina hit, the company felt really strongly that we need to do more,” she said. “We’ve been at every major natural disaster since then.”
Clare loves her company. Its mission is to empower women. Helping them feel confident in their clothing, and helping the company's stylists gain financial independence with their businesses, too.
She loves the foundation, which has given away $56 million in clothing to 172 communities hit with heartache.
The Nebraska floods were an opportunity to give back close to her home and her heart.
Clare knew the foundation couldn’t outfit every Midwestern woman who had lost possessions.
So she settled on a hard-hit town 50 miles down the road: Fremont.
And Thursday was the day.
By then — three months after that first email — a small army of cabi stylists had come on board to do their part.
Pam Barr — Fremont’s only stylist — was their boots on the ground, Clare said.
She contacted the Chamber of Commerce and the United Way and local businesses, such as Fremont Beef and WholeStone Farms, the old Hormel plant, whose workforces had suffered mightily and disproportionally during the floods.
Barr called on human resource directors and went door-to-door with flyers — translated into Spanish — at a mobile home court where many residences were red-tagged as uninhabitable, but where poor and often Hispanic families still lived.
“They are renting and their landlords don’t have flood insurance,” Barr said. “A lot of families are still displaced.”
She contacted Trinity Lutheran Church and School — her church — and it offered space for the giveaway.
Five pallets of clothing arrived from the foundation, and stylists from around the country added pieces from their own inventories.
The cabi stylists spent Wednesday evening and most of Thursday transforming the school auditorium into a makeshift clothing boutique, racks of dresses and tops, tables loaded with sweaters and scarves and pants, all brand-new.
They turned bathrooms into dressing rooms, lined a long table with crayons and paper for shoppers’ children.
They opened at 4 p.m., so women didn’t have to take off work.
And in three hours, they saw nearly 200 women fill bags with the start of new wardrobes — 2,200 garments out the door.
“It was awesome,” Barr said. “To see so many people so happy.”
But it took work to get the women there.
“They are proud and hardworking and they didn’t like taking handouts,” Clare said. “And they’d been promised things in the past that didn’t materialize.”
But allies in the affected companies encouraged employees to accept help. One HR director came and stayed, helping her employees and posing for photos with them.
Two banks sent interpreters.
A bilingual stylist greeted shoppers as they arrived.
Stylists served as fashion consultants as shoppers tried on their new wardrobes, holding up mirrors so they could see their new look.
Clare saw more than one shopper cry. She heard the stories and handed out hugs.
“We just learned so much,” she said. “And, of course, we gained more than we gave.”
Then it was time to box up leftover clothing for local nonprofits, fold tables, clean up.
And the stylists had time to think about their day. They could see how much work was still ahead for the women and how much they still suffered.
But as they stood talking, they thought about something else, too.
“The women opening the bags in their kitchens, and just imagining what that was like.”