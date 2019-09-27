The $1 billion in federal flood control funding announced this week will help repair 28 dams and levee systems in Nebraska — including the eroded banks along Salt Creek through Lincoln.
The heavy March moisture that flooded much of the state didn’t overwhelm the Salt Creek system, but all the water moving through the city had a scouring effect.
“Because there was no grass growing or any vegetation, it was more susceptible to erosion,” said Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. “Those flows that went through there basically eroded away some of the banks.”
The district has identified 14 sites in the city's Salt Creek system — which runs from Calvert Street in southwest Lincoln to past Superior Street in the northeast — that suffered a total of nearly $5 million in damage.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will pay for the repairs, and has hired a consulting firm to design the levee fortifications. The work could be finished by late spring 2020.
The federal funding will also help repair the Clear Creek levee near Ashland, part of which protects Lincoln’s wellfields.