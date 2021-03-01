February weather was brutal, but March looking much warmer in Lincoln

A final week warm-up kept last month from being the coldest February on record in Lincoln.

The average temperature of 15.1 degrees ranked as the fifth-coldest February in Lincoln and the roughest month on thermostats since December 1983. The normal average temperature for February is 29 degrees.

It was also the sixth-snowiest February ever, with 16.6 inches recorded at the Lincoln Airport.

This season's snowfall total stands at 49.4 inches, nearly double what Lincoln sees in a normal season.

But the headline from February was the frigid cold, as Lincoln set a number of daily records, including record lows of minus 26 degrees on Feb. 15 and minus 31 on Feb. 16, which was the second-coldest temperature ever recorded in the city.

Lincoln also registered records for the coldest high temperatures on Feb. 13 and 15. The Feb. 15 peak temperature of minus 4 was the first time Lincoln stayed below zero since Feb. 2, 1996.

The cold snap, which lasted from Feb. 6-Feb. 19, was one of the worst in Lincoln in decades. It included:

* 15 straight days below freezing.

* 12 straight days below 20 degrees.