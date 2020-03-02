February weather much better than last year in Lincoln

What a difference a year makes.

Last year, Lincoln experienced one of the coldest and snowiest Februaries on record, with more than 23 inches of snow and an average temperature more than 10 degrees below average.

This February was warmer than normal, with snowfall that was well below average. The temperature was 2.3 degrees above average, and the 1.6 inches of snow were 4 inches below normal and the lowest amount for the month since 2006.

The total precipitation of 0.13 inches also made it the driest February since 2006 and the 12th-driest February in recorded history.

March is starting off much better than last year, too.

March 2019 started off with five straight days of highs below freezing and 10 days in a row below 40 degrees.

If the current forecast is correct, counting Sunday, this March will start off with highs in the 60s on six of the first eight days.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, mid to upper 50s Thursday and Friday and upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. The extended forecast from Accuweather predicts highs in the 50s and 60s to continue through at least March 15.