February to start off like lamb for Lincoln; could lion be lurking?

If that happens, it will lead to much colder temperatures, he said.

The weather service, in its long-term forecast through Feb. 21, gives eastern Nebraska a slightly better than 50-50 chance of colder-than-normal weather.

Lincoln has not seen much cold weather so far this winter.

The average temperature in December was nearly 6 degrees above normal, and despite the fact that Lincoln has hit 40 degrees only once since Jan. 9, the month overall was about 2 degrees above normal.

That's thanks in large part to cloud cover for much of the past two weeks, which, while it kept daytime highs below 40, also kept the nighttime lows much higher than normal.

Though the average high temperature for the month was right around the normal of 35, the average low for the month was nearly 4 degrees above normal.

In January, Dewey said, Lincoln has been pretty much "spot-on" for high temperatures and snowfall compared with the average, while morning lows have been "amazing."

It was much wetter than normal in January, with twice the normal amount of precipitation. However, because temperatures were above normal for most of the month, much of that fell as rain rather than snow.