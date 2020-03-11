Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending state tournament 'doing pretty good'

The parents of a Crofton High School student hospitalized for a presumptive case of coronavirus believe their son may have contracted the virus last week at Nebraska's girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln.
School and health officials confirmed that the student attended the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water game at Lincoln Southwest High School and the Crofton vs. BRLD game at Lincoln North Star High School, both on Thursday.
The boy was transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha early Wednesday and is undergoing further testing.
"It sounds like he's doing pretty good," the boy's father told the Sioux City Journal. "So far, everything looks OK."
State health officials said the high school student has underlying medical conditions but have not said anything about how the student may have contracted the disease.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services notified school officials Tuesday night, and Crofton Community Schools closed both its high school and elementary school Wednesday. A message from the school district said fourth, fifth and sixth graders attending Crofton and staff may have been exposed to the high school student.
The schools will remain closed through Friday, as will St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Crofton.
Schools in Hartington and Newcastle also were closed Wednesday. Schools in Bancroft and Lyons closed at noon.
You have free articles remaining.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department on Wednesday asked students in schools in Hartington, Newcastle and Wynot to self quarantine until the department can determine the risk level for students in each school.
The health department said on its Facebook page that the person started exhibiting symptoms on Thursday, the day of the state tournament games.
People who sat in the Cedar Catholic and Crofton fan sections at those games may have been exposed to him, officials said.
He stayed with relatives in Lincoln, according to a news release from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office. They are under self-quarantine and have not exhibited any symptoms of the disease.
The student did not stay at a hotel or eat in any restaurants while in Lincoln, Gaylor Baird said.
The case is the fifth known coronavirus case in Nebraska. The other four are in Douglas County, including three members of the same family.
The fourth case, a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to California and Nevada, was confirmed on Tuesday.
The Douglas County Health Department said anyone who visited the Advanced Auto Parts store at 17140 Evans Plaza on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Latest Nebraska coronavirus updates
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Dave Dreeszen and Nick Hytrek of the Sioux City Journal contributed to this report.