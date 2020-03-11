Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending state tournament 'doing pretty good'

Schools in Hartington and Newcastle also were closed Wednesday. Schools in Bancroft and Lyons closed at noon.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department on Wednesday asked students in schools in Hartington, Newcastle and Wynot to self quarantine until the department can determine the risk level for students in each school.

The health department said on its Facebook page that the person started exhibiting symptoms on Thursday, the day of the state tournament games.

People who sat in the Cedar Catholic and Crofton fan sections at those games may have been exposed to him, officials said.

He stayed with relatives in Lincoln, according to a news release from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office. They are under self-quarantine and have not exhibited any symptoms of the disease.

The student did not stay at a hotel or eat in any restaurants while in Lincoln, Gaylor Baird said.

The case is the fifth known coronavirus case in Nebraska. The other four are in Douglas County, including three members of the same family.

The fourth case, a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to California and Nevada, was confirmed on Tuesday.