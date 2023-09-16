Sitting next to Lolo's Grill, 6-year-old Jed Black and his father Kevin Black enjoy grilled hamburgers on the grass outside of Bessey Hall. This is Jed Black's first football game. During the traditional Unity Walk, Jed got a high five from Nebraska football's coach Matt Rhule.

"He's nice," Jed Black said.

Kevin Black is excited about the new era of Nebraska football. His first memories of the Husker football team are their "glory days" when they were winning national titles left and right. He doesn't feel worried about a win, even though the Huskers are going into their first home game with two losses under their belt.

"It's rebuilding, we all knew it was going to happen," he said. "But Matt Rhule was a good hire."

He's hoping for a good game but isn't expecting the team from nearly three decades ago just yet. And neither is Gary Christensen, a dentist from Alliance, who attended NU said Rhule is doing all the right things.

"People just need to give him time to get it done," he said. "We need a culture, and we need someone to develop a good program. Someone who's going to stick around for 15-20 years."

Three generations of the Christensen family are gathered in lawn chairs around a small grill set up on fold-out tables as Gary Christensen's son David Christensen adds bratwursts and vegetables to the grill.

Gary Christensen said he makes the trip from Alliance to Lincoln about nine times every fall, each time staying with David Christensen and his family in Omaha.

"We've been doing this for about 20 years and we just enjoy it," Gary Christensen said. "One thing about western Nebraska is that we will travel."

Anywhere they can find empty patches of grass, fathers and sons toss footballs back and forth and families set up lawn games like cornhole to pass the time before the stadium doors open.

Before the football team even arrives, a sea of scarlet washes over the stadium and surrounding lots. On a bench near Avery Hall, Rev. Tremain Combs and his daughter Mary Combs enjoy sandwiches.

This is Mary Comb's first football game, and Combs is excited to experience the atmosphere with his daughter.

"I'm excited about the possibility of change," Combs said about the new coaching staff. "I'm looking forward to experiencing the game with my daughter...We're here to enjoy the atmosphere and see some good sportsmanship."

Further from the chaos of open hatchbacks and truck beds, cowgirl boots, nondescript country music and smoke from grills sits Mary Bergman with a couple of friends.

"I've been to a couple before," she said. "But I couldn't wait to get to this one."

She isn't superstitious about this game, but she's worn a shirt her dad gave her from his generation of Husker football, the 1960s.

Passing down the traditions is what Nebraska football is all about and, with hope for a win, Husker fans make their way into the stadium to see what the Matt Rhule era looks like for Nebraska.