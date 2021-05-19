Fans cheer Wednesday sprints with eyes on future of horse racing in Lincoln

The stakes weren't all that high for Wednesday’s live races in Lincoln. Yet the 1-furlong sprints at Lincoln Race Course gave fans a chance to look to the future.

Soon, a $220 million casino and hotel complex will begin to rise in southwest Lincoln, with gambling proceeds expected to help facilitate a live race meet that could grow from Wednesday's seconds-long dashes to full fields running for 100 days.

“It’ll be good for Nebraska racing,” said jockey Mike Luark, who rode Chared in Wednesday's first race. “The more days we run, the better off it is for all of the horsemen and everybody involved with it.”

The Lincoln Race Course had originally planned this year’s live racing day for July, but moved it up as preparations continue for construction of the new WarHorse casino.

Bumpy Game took Wednesday's first race, with Mayzee winning the second. The live races are a constitutional requirement which allows Lincoln Race Course to open its doors to simulcast wagering of races from across the country over the next year.

Since State Fair Park closed after the 2011 meet, simulcast wagering has been about the only offering to horse racing enthusiasts locally.