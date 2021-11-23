Fans answer call in man's obituary to place an 'irresponsibly large wager' on NU

By Tuesday morning, that "few hundred” had grown to nearly $5,000, thanks to listeners and those who found out about the plan on Twitter.

“I mentioned it yesterday on the air,” Peterson said Tuesday morning. “We talked about it for four or five minutes and said ‘here’s my Venmo if you want to donate.’ It’s blown up."

Munson’s son, Todd, got in touch with Peterson, endorsed the plan and will be on the show at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to talk about his father and what will be done with the money.

Peterson plans to transfer the Venmo funds to a GoFundMe memorial account on Tuesday afternoon, from which the family will determine what is donated -- and what goes down on the Huskers, a 1½-point underdog to the Hawkeyes on Friday.

Troy Munson, a neurosurgeon living in Des Moines, Iowa, said the brothers talked an hour or so about what to put in the obituary. Ultimately Todd, a writer who lives in Los Angeles, put it together.

The brothers had a complicated relationship with their father, Todd said, but when they had a conversation, it almost always involved the Huskers.