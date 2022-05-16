Family Resource Center planned to help families facing mental health and other challenges

Natalie Ulm’s daughter started sixth grade as a vibrant, outgoing 12-year-old — but when that began to change, an increasingly desperate mother found herself in an all-too-common struggle to find her daughter the help she needed.

“There were times when I just didn’t know what I would do. I just felt so alone,” Ulm said. “I felt like I failed her because I couldn’t find anyone to help her.”

Thanks to an influx of millions of dollars in federal stimulus money, Lancaster County Human Services and Region V Systems hope to change that by creating a family resource center — a one-stop place families in crisis can go to address not only their mental health needs but a host of other challenges they may face.

Over the past few years, Lancaster County hired two outside groups to do assessments of the community’s needs, said Human Services Director Sara Hoyle, and a recurring theme was the need to get families help before the situation gets too bad.

“One of the things that came out in the focus groups is when families are in crisis it’s not just a behavioral health crisis, it’s a need for assistance with food, rent or access to Medicaid,” she said. “Anything to stabilize that family.”

Ulm said having one place to go for help would have helped immensely.

Not long into the school year, her daughter stopped caring about her appearance, began lashing out, making bad decisions. She began cutting herself, her grades dropped from As to Fs — which Ulm recognized as classic signs of depression and anxiety.

She eventually learned her daughter — who was already dealing with trauma she’d suffered from the verbal abuse of a father no longer in the picture — was being bullied at school. A therapist she’d been seeing regularly left her practice and that was hard.

Ulm reached out to the school for help, had her daughter see a crisis counselor, took her to a hospital crisis center and to a respite program at Cedar’s Youth Services.

While they offered temporary relief, the services didn’t provide consistent help, or what Ulm believes her daughter needed: a full psychiatric evaluation to really identify the problems and begin to deal with them.

Instead they bounced from one program to another, until things got bad enough that Ulm called sheriff’s deputies, once after her daughter stole her grandmother’s cell phone, and once when she physically lashed out at Ulm.

That led to criminal citations and — ultimately — the county’s juvenile mental health diversion program.

"(My daughter) is hurting," Ulm said. "She really is such a beautiful person with a kind heart, but it just got lost somewhere."

Hoyle said the family’s situation — and resorting to calling law enforcement — is far too common.

“You see it more frequently than not with kids who have mental health or behavioral problems,” Hoyle said. “Parents have tried so many avenues and gotten no help and when it escalates in the home, they get law enforcement involved.”

While that means a young person may finally get services he or she needs, it also means they've now been thrust into the criminal justice system.

Renee Dozier, director of Region V Systems children's and family behavioral health services, said one of the goals is to keep that from happening.

“We also want to make sure we are helping families by providing early opportunities to access services to prevent some of the unintended consequences — becoming a state ward to get services or becoming involved in probation to get support.”

Social service providers have known for years the struggle families face to get the help they need before things escalate to the point of a suicide attempt, a child landing in the criminal justice system or another major crisis.

John Danforth, reinvestment coordination specialist with Region V Systems, said their providers also identified that need, as have other federal and university studies. Region V Systems manages public funding for community-based behavioral and mental health services for 16 counties including Lancaster.

Now, the influx of federal stimulus money offers an opportunity — especially since the pandemic exacerbated mental health issues for so many, including young people.

Lancaster County has earmarked $6 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan for the resource center. Region V Systems hopes to earmark carryover money from a previous budget. That money is available because Medicaid expansion has reduced the reliance on funding provided by Region V.

Transportation — or just figuring out where to get help for needs ranging from food to housing — can be daunting, Danforth said. So the center will partner with other non-profit agencies to bring services to families. Hoyle said they are partnering with Cedar's Youth Services to provide crisis beds.

Some of those challenges, such as food insecurity, can be addressed more quickly, helping to improve the situation and allowing the family to work on the child’s mental health needs, Danforth said.

“What we’re envisioning is when a family comes in and we’re able to do some screening to help identify issues, the challenges the family is facing,” he said. “Most of the time it’s not just one thing.”

Human service leaders are in the process of working out details: looking for a location, coordinating with other agencies, deciding who can refer people to the center. They’ll have to provide a detailed plan to the Lancaster County Board, which they hope to do within the next six months.

Since Ulm's daughter has been in the diversion program, a peer support counselor has met with Ulm, and her daughter is seeing a therapist and a nurse practitioner to help find the right medications.

She still hasn't had the full evaluation Ulm believes her daughter needs, and managing the situation is still hard. But she believes if such a resource center had been available, the last year could have been different.

“It would have started the process so much sooner for my daughter and we could be where we need to be and not where we’re at,” she said. “A place like that would have been a Godsend for us because we had nowhere to go.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

