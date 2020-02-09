Family-owned chocolate factory in Greenwood earns national recognition

Virtually every candy company in the world started with a recipe, he said.

"Your grandma had a recipe for candy and people liked it, so they made more of it," he said. "They started to figure out ways to make bigger batches, and companies were born from what started as a recipe. Our story is really unique because actually that's not our story at all."

What makes Baker's Candies unique is also what got them nationally recognized by Cargill's Peter's Chocolates, said spokeswoman Kate Wadman.

"We at Cargill established this award for our Peter’s Chocolate brand because we really wanted something that could recognize our customers for their innovative and pioneering efforts to keep creativity in the industry," she said. "Baker's Candies really exemplifies that."

This is the inaugural year of the award. Along with the recognition, the recipients and recipes are also featured in a Peter's Chocolate 2020 calendar.

"We really wanted to recognize the innovation," Wadman said. "We have been noticing our customers doing awesome things and wanted to bring attention to that and wanted to thank them for using Peter's Chocolate as their vessel to do so."