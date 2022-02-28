Family asks Lincoln residents to help honor 4-year-old by spreading kindness

Cruz Manley was a healthy 4-year-old boy who loved life, Jesus and spreading kindness.
In September 2021, Cruz suddenly became sick with what was originally thought to be the stomach flu. When his condition worsened, his parents took him to a hospital.
After running multiple tests, doctors discovered Cruz had a spontaneous brain bleed. He underwent two emergency surgeries, one right after the other.
Four nights later, Cruz died Oct. 3, 2021.
"He was just a super-healthy and normal little boy. He loved going outside and playing in the dirt with dinosaurs and trucks," said McKenzie Manley, Cruz's mother.
Cruz spent his short life celebrating Jesus and spreading kindness wherever he could.
Ben and McKenzie Manley, along with son Maverick (left), are honoring their son, Cruz (right), on what would have been his fifth birthday by asking people to do random acts of kindness. Cruz died of a spontaneous brain bleed last year.
Courtesy Photo
"You can't tell Cruz's story without talking about Jesus," said his father, Ben Manley.
Cruz's parents and younger brother, Maverick Manley, are members of the Citylight North Lincoln church.
Cruz would have celebrated his fifth birthday Tuesday. To honor him, his family has named March 1 "Cruz Day" — which has been officially recognized by Gov. Pete Ricketts — and has asked friends, family and the Lincoln community to do random acts of kindness in his name.
People who participate are invited to share their acts of kindness to Cruz's Facebook group — Faith Like Cruz — which was originally created to update friends and family while he was in the hospital. Now, it's used to remember Cruz.
The group has more than 2,800 members.
The Manleys hope Cruz Day will not only honor their son, but inspire others to treat people with kindness.
“Cruz loved people and loved to share Jesus with others. Our faith is the most important thing and we know that Cruz is up in heaven with Jesus. We just hope that through Cruz Day people can serve other people and care for other people while sharing Cruz’s story and the gospel," McKenzie Manley said.
