Families of military personnel stationed overseas: All we can do is pray for them

Sarah Cell took to Twitter early last week.

Her social media pages had been blowing up with comments about the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, and the Iranian missiles launched at U.S. military bases in retaliation. So many opinions. So partisan.

The instructional coach at Grand Island's Jefferson Elementary School wanted people to remember what was happening had real-life impacts for real-life people, including those living in Nebraska.

“My brother is currently overseas, along with thousands of other US soldiers," she tweeted. "The last couple of days have been, uneasy, to say the least. Please say a prayer for our soldiers, allies and the civilians in the Middle East.”

It’s easy to disconnect from the real-life effects of national politics, she said. But for her, and so many others, it hits home. Her brother — a major in the National Guard who did a tour in Iraq in 2006 — was deployed in July from a Colorado National Guard unit.

She expects she’s much like family members of others in the military.