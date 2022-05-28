 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Families gather at Wyuka Cemetery to honor fallen veterans as Memorial Day nears

  • Updated
  • 0
Cemeteries on Memorial Day week 5.28

Leah Miratsky, Jeri Williams and Emily Miratsky (from left) place flowers at the grave of Peter Alexander at Wyuka Cemetery Saturday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Kerry Miller Loos laid colorful, silk flowers beside her father's white headstone Saturday afternoon, proud to remember him.

For some, Memorial Day means a long weekend, barbecues and days at the lake. But for Miller Loos, it's a time to honor and remember those who lost their lives.

"It really means honoring those who sacrificed for our country. Veterans have a special place in our hearts, so really honoring veterans during this time and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," Miller Loos said.

Cemeteries on Memorial Day week 5.28

Flowers and a flag adorn a grave Saturday at Wyuka Cemetery.

Miiler Loos' father served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. The father, husband, engineer and veteran died years later.

She, along with her mom and daughter, visit his grave at Wyuka Cemetery every Memorial Day weekend 

“He’s certainly someone that I miss every day, so coming here definitely brings sadness," she said.

Cemeteries on Memorial Day week 5.28

Mary Amen uses a small brush to clear debris from her family members' graves Saturday at Wyuka Cemetery.

Jeri Williams was at Wyuka to pay respects not only to her grandfather, who died earlier this year, but to the long line of extended family members buried nearby. 

Williams has been visiting the cemetery with her family the Saturday before Memorial Day since the early 1980s — a tradition she still looks forward to each year.

Lincoln Memorial Day observances planned

This year, Williams was accompanied by her father, grandma, great-aunt, sister, nieces and cousins — four generations of her family.

Together, they clean the headstones and reminisce about childhood memories with those they are visiting.

“I love remembering and sharing stories. It’s fun to remember the fun things, like my grandpa pushing me on the swing or mowing our lawn, little things like that," Williams said.

Cemeteries on Memorial Day week 5.28

Sherri Ullman, of Beatrice (right), cuts flowers while Troy Ullman holds a flag to be placed at the grave marker of Arleen and David Ashworth on Saturday at Wyuka Cemetery.

The cemetery was generally quiet Saturday morning, except for the sounds of the Lincoln Fire and Rescue Pipe and Drum Corps preparing for its performance in the observances at Wyuka on Monday.

Al Crist — who has been a member of the group for 13 years — said he was excited to finally be a part of the Memorial Day parade again after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. This year, the group is slightly smaller than normal.

"We're a little light this year, but hopefully we can still have the same impact as we usually do," Crist said. "It's just good to be back."

Cemeteries on Memorial Day week 5.28

Families take time to visit the graves of loved ones  at Wyuka Cemetery on Saturday.

The volunteer group — which performs throughout the year at events such as the 9/11 remembrance ceremony — will lead the procession to the G.A.R. circle at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

"Everybody either served or knows someone who served. It's personal," Crist said. "This is our way of giving back and paying respects to those who lost their lives for our country."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

If you go

The public is invited to three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln on Monday.

* 8:30 a.m., Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O St. — Wreath casting, parade, color guard and remarks.

* 11:30 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St. — Color guard and remarks.

* 8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Garden, Antelope Park, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive — Candlelight ceremony will include the reading of the names of Nebraska veterans who have died in the past year.

More information: lincoln.ne.gov/memorialday2022. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating.

