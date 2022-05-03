Famed 'Tin Goose' to give rides out of Lincoln Airport

Look to the skies this week for a glimpse of aviation history. A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor, a historic aircraft, will provide flights for a fee out of the Lincoln Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is offering continuous rides Thursday, from 2-5 p.m. and Friday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The "Tin Goose," developed by Henry Ford, was the first commercial airliner. It made its maiden voyage on Dec. 1, 1928, and now is housed at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio. Major renovations done in 1966 and 2014 allow the plane to safely tour nationwide.

The plane holds 10 passengers, and each seat has a window for picture-taking and sightseeing.

Parties interested in riding in the plane can register at flytheford.org. Fees to ride range from $55 to $80.

