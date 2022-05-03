 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Famed 'Tin Goose' to give rides out of Lincoln Airport

  • 0
Ford Tri-Motor Airliner

The Experimental Aircraft Association is offering rides on a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor out of the Lincoln Airport.

 Jason Toney, Courtesy photo

Look to the skies this week for a glimpse of aviation history. A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor, a historic aircraft, will provide flights for a fee out of the Lincoln Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is offering continuous rides Thursday, from 2-5 p.m. and Friday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Airport unveils new program for people with hidden disabilities
Jim McKee: Railway led to the development of Malcolm

The "Tin Goose," developed by Henry Ford, was the first commercial airliner. It made its maiden voyage on Dec. 1, 1928, and now is housed at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio. Major renovations done in 1966 and 2014 allow the plane to safely tour nationwide.

The plane holds 10 passengers, and each seat has a window for picture-taking and sightseeing.

Parties interested in riding in the plane can register at flytheford.org. Fees to ride range from $55 to $80.

Little-known city fund giving $3.35 million to Duncan Aviation for improvements
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaked draft shows US Supreme Court set to strike down abortion rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News