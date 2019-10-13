{{featured_button_text}}

To mark National Stamp Collecting Month, the Lincoln Stamp Club will hold its third annual fall stamp collecting day on Saturday.

The free event, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., is at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.

The show will feature tens of thousands of postage stamps from the U.S. and around the world on sale, including penny stamps for youth and nickel stamps for adults. A bucket of stamps goes for $1 (kids) and $5 (adults).

Members of the Lincoln Stamp Club will demonstrate how to use stamp collecting tools. More information at www.lincolnstampclub.org.

