To mark National Stamp Collecting Month, the Lincoln Stamp Club will hold its third annual fall stamp collecting day on Saturday.
The free event, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., is at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.
You have free articles remaining.
The show will feature tens of thousands of postage stamps from the U.S. and around the world on sale, including penny stamps for youth and nickel stamps for adults. A bucket of stamps goes for $1 (kids) and $5 (adults).
Members of the Lincoln Stamp Club will demonstrate how to use stamp collecting tools. More information at www.lincolnstampclub.org.