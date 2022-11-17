 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

'Fairly depressed' — Bald eagle injured near Burwell now a long way from home

  • Updated
  • 0
Burwell eagle

Trooper Cody Cassidy and Doug Pollard, a Game and Parks conservation officer, rescued an injured bald eagle west of Burwell on Nov. 12.

 Courtesy photo

Trooper Cody Cassidy didn’t find the fugitive he was searching for Saturday, but something else caught his eye.

Something on the side of the highway between Burwell and Taylor.

Cassidy pulled up and pulled over. He realized he was staring at a young eagle. He’s found other eagles before, but those were dead -- and this one was alive.

And just sitting there, he said. “I think it was hit by a car. There was roadkill that was pretty close to it that I was assuming it was feeding on.”

Cassidy knew Doug Pollard, a Game and Parks conservation officer, was on duty and in the area, because he’d been looking for the fugitive, too.

Pollard arrived, judged the bird to be an injured, immature bald eagle, and then drove to the lumberyard in Burwell to get a cardboard box.

People are also reading…

When he returned, the capture was unremarkable, Pollard said. He walked up behind the eagle, put the box over it, tipped it over and closed it up.

“It was pretty docile. It was not in very good shape. It was actually one of the less exciting eagle captures I’ve had.”

Pollard handed the eagle off to a volunteer, who drove the bird to the Raptor Conservation Alliance near Elmwood, where director Betsy Finch took stock.

The eagle had thrown up on the trip from the Burwell area, which was indicative of an injury from getting hit by a car, she said. But she couldn’t detect any obvious injuries when she examined the bird.

“I couldn’t find anything wrong with him, but he’s still fairly depressed.”

It’s not moving around much, she said, preferring to stay on the ground rather than doing what eagles do -- finding the highest perch.

Based on its size, it was likely hatched this year. It would have been out of the nest by now, but not yet on its own, Finch said.

“With youngsters like that, they usually stay with their parents through the winter and learn how to hunt.”

Finch and others will spend the next few months getting the young bird healthy again. The bald eagle is one of five they’re caring for near Elmwood; one has lead poisoning, one has feather damage, one has a bad elbow and one has wing tip damage.

When the youngster is ready, it will likely take a three-hour drive back to Burwell, to be released in familiar territory.

Lincoln zoo's newest tree kangaroo starting to come out of its pouch
At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record

When a pair of bald eagles made a nest in the lakeside Milwaukee neighborhood of Bay View, the community was thrilled. One or both eagles used to sit in Sue Gradus' tall tree overlooking the lake. "It was just amazing because he's close enough," she said. "You don't expect it in the city." But the female fell ill and wildlife officials had to rescue her when she was found beneath her nest. The next day she had to be euthanized because of her deteriorating condition and later tested positive for avian influenza. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says this new avian influenza strain has been found in 34 states, with eagles affected in at least 17. Officials say it's more widespread and affecting more wild bird species than during the last outbreak in 2015.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage under federal law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News