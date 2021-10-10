F Street Bicycle Boulevard joins Lincoln’s system of bike routes, trails and lanes

But that wasn’t needed for the city’s first bicycle boulevard, Partida said. The eight-block stretch of F Street, from Southwest Second to South Sixth, already has on-street parking on both sides, and that naturally slows traffic.

F Street also dead-ends by a double set of train tracks — with a bicycle and pedestrian underpass — so drivers can’t cut through.

Partida presented the city’s plan at a recent South Salt Creek Community Organization meeting. And those in attendance liked what they heard, said its president, Justina Clark.

“A lot of residents are avid bikers in that area, so there was a lot of good, positive feedback,” Clark said. “For us, we knew it wasn’t really going to change the integrity of the street because it’s already pretty quiet to begin with.”

The city spent $4,000 on the signs and street markings. The boulevard is still new, so it hasn’t received much feedback yet. But Partida did see it in use when it was unveiled at the Streets Alive! festival late last month.

“We were actually able to talk to neighbors and people who were able to ride their bikes on the bicycle boulevard,” he said. “We heard, ‘We’re glad to have this here, and we look forward to what’s to come.’”