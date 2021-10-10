F Street Bicycle Boulevard joins Lincoln’s system of bike routes, trails and lanes

The newest way to safely get around Lincoln on two wheels hit the west end of F Street late last month.
With three kinds of street signs and hard-to-miss pavement markings, the city’s first bicycle boulevard was christened in the South Bottoms, connecting the Salt Creek Levee Trail with the Jamaica North, the Cooper Park area and downtown.
Bicycle boulevards are the next step up from traditional on-street bike routes, which are typically marked with a single type of sign, said Roberto Partida, a city transportation planner.
Boulevards use similar signs. But they go several steps further. They include way-finding signs, letting cyclists know where they’re headed, Partida said.
“Way-finding is specific to each location: If I keep on this path, it will bring me the Jamaica North and Salt Creek Levee trails.”
They also use signs saying cyclists can use the full lane, and they cover pieces of pavement with street markings. “To not only reinforce that this street is meant to be a bicycle boulevard and to remind cyclists they’re in the right spot, but to remind vehicles that this space is meant to be shared.”
And in some cases, they use traffic-calming features — like curb extensions, speed humps and mini-roundabouts — to keep speeds low and prevent drivers from using residential streets as cut-throughs, to get from one artery to another.
But that wasn’t needed for the city’s first bicycle boulevard, Partida said. The eight-block stretch of F Street, from Southwest Second to South Sixth, already has on-street parking on both sides, and that naturally slows traffic.
F Street also dead-ends by a double set of train tracks — with a bicycle and pedestrian underpass — so drivers can’t cut through.
Partida presented the city’s plan at a recent South Salt Creek Community Organization meeting. And those in attendance liked what they heard, said its president, Justina Clark.
“A lot of residents are avid bikers in that area, so there was a lot of good, positive feedback,” Clark said. “For us, we knew it wasn’t really going to change the integrity of the street because it’s already pretty quiet to begin with.”
The city spent $4,000 on the signs and street markings. The boulevard is still new, so it hasn’t received much feedback yet. But Partida did see it in use when it was unveiled at the Streets Alive! festival late last month.
“We were actually able to talk to neighbors and people who were able to ride their bikes on the bicycle boulevard,” he said. “We heard, ‘We’re glad to have this here, and we look forward to what’s to come.’”
And there could be more to come. The city’s 52-page Bike Plan — completed in 2019 after a year of public input — proposes 11 miles of bicycle boulevards, most of them in the heart of the city between Vine and Nebraska 2, and Southwest Second to South 66th.
But the city doesn’t have any more scheduled yet, Partida said. It still needs to study the proposals, to see if they’re feasible.
